SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An efficiency garage fire in Southwest Miami-Dade resulted in the deaths of two men early Tuesday morning, according to officials.

The blaze broke out in the garage of a one-story home located near 143rd Court and 158th Street in the Richmond West area. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene around 3:45 a.m. after reports of flames visible from the structure.

When fire crews arrived, they encountered a significant blaze emanating from the garage turned living space for a tenant.

Neighbors said they heard a loud noise in the middle of the night before firefighters arrived. Video showed smoke creeping out of the roof of the house.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Battalion Joseph Waters spoke to 7News regarding the death in this incident.

“Upon a quick search, they did a find one victim. Unfortunately, who passed. They precede to put the fire out and did a search on the rest of the house and there were no other victims found,” he said.

Waters also mentioned that firefighters worked to make sure the house wouldn’t be a total loss.

Investigators are currently on site to determine the cause of the fire and to asses any damages to the rest of the house.

It remains unclear how many people were living in the house or if anyone was injured.

Miami-Dade Police Department officers were also on the scene as the investigation continues.

