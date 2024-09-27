NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An early morning fire tore through a home in Northwest Miami-Dade and claimed the lives of two people.

The blaze broke out at around 3:30 a.m., Friday in the 1900 block of 53rd Street.

Firefighters responded to the scene and began to battle the blaze.

A neighbor said all of the ruckus woke her up out of her sleep.

“I’m like, ‘Okay. What’s going on? What’s the racket at 3a.m., in the morning?'” she said. “It was like multiple fire trucks. It felt like every cop in the city, every ambulance, and every fire rescue.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue worked swiftly to tackle the heavy smoke and flames, even breaking the windows and climbing the roof in order to ventilate the property.

“Attention all units, the second alarm fire on tac one is now under control,” was heard over Broadcastify police scanner.

Crews pulled two people from the home and administered life-saving efforts.

One man and one woman lost their life as a result of the fire, the cause of it all is still under investigation.

Their identities have not been released.

