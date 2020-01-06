2 dead in crash on westbound I-195 ramp to I-95

MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a crash that left two women dead in Miami.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene along the westbound Julia Tuttle Causeway ramp to northbound Interstate 95, just before 5:30 a.m., Monday.

7SkyForce HD flew above the scene where a mangled silver Nissan could be seen wrapped around a tree just off the highway.

Ramp to northbound I-95 from westbound I-195 is currently shutdown. Troopers are on scene investigating a double fatal traffic crash. Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route! pic.twitter.com/qtp6uhKbor — FHP Miami (@FHPMiami) January 6, 2020

According to FHP troopers, the woman behind the wheel of the Nissan lost control while making a right turn on the ramp, causing the vehicle to hit the concrete barrier wall.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger inside the vehicle was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where she later succumbed to her injuries.

One man on his way home saw the aftermath and called 911.

“Basically, I was heading home, and I came around the corner. I passed it at first. I saw the car, and I was like, from the corner of my eye, like, ‘Wait a minute, that don’t look right,’ so I actually backed up, and when I came back I saw that there were two young ladies inside. It didn’t look good. They didn’t look good at all,” he said.

The on-ramp was closed for several hours.

It reopened just before 11 a.m.

