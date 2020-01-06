2 dead in crash along WB I-195 ramp to I-95

MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a crash that left two people dead in Miami.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene along the westbound Julia Tuttle Causeway ramp to northbound Interstate 95, Monday morning.

Ramp to northbound I-95 from westbound I-195 is currently shutdown. Troopers are on scene investigating a double fatal traffic crash. Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route! pic.twitter.com/qtp6uhKbor — FHP Miami (@FHPMiami) January 6, 2020

7SkyForce HD was above the scene where a mangled sedan could be seen wrapped around a tree just off the highway.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

A good alternative is to exit onto Biscayne Boulevard, head north to Northwest 62nd Street and make a left to get to the I-95 ramp.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.

