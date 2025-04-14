MIAMI (WSVN) - An apparent murder-suicide in Miami has left a man and a woman dead, police said.

Around 8 a.m. Monday, City of Miami Police were dispatched to Del Toro Insurance located at 42 Northwest 27th Avenue regrading a person being shot.

Upon arrival, police said they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot apparent wounds inside the office building.

“It appears that the male may have been the shooter in this case,” said Miami Police Capt. Freddie Cruz.

Both individuals were pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was identified as 32-year-old Indiana del Socorro Guzman Mendoza and the man was identified as 61-year-old Reynaldo Sandoval.

7News spoke to people inside the building who said they didn’t hear when the shots were fired and they weren’t privy to the incident until officers told them to evacuate the building.

One of those people inside the building was Maria, whom was attending a class when officers told everyone to leave the premises.

“Everyone out of the building,” said Maria. “My class is like eight to 12. When I come, I don’t see nothing. I don’t hear the shots or nothing, only what I see is the police in here [saying] ‘everyone out the building’.

Maria said she’s shaken by the news and its made her reflect on her life and loved ones.

“I’m sorry for the people,” said Maria. “I feel so bad. I have five children and 10 grandchildren and you’re thinking about your family.”

Employees of the insurance agency were seen consoling each other outside of the work office as their place of work turned into a crime scene.

The relationship between the man and the woman remains unclear.

But a woman, who identified herself as the man’s former spouse, told 7News Sandoval brought Guzman Mendoza to Miami from Nicaragua and they had been having issues.

In Spanish, the woman said Guzman Mendoza accused Sandoval of domestic violence but he told her he never put his hands on her.

Investigators confirmed Guzman Mendoza was an employee at the insurance agency.

Homicide Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

This murder-suicide is the latest in a recent string of domestic incidents across South Florida.

This includes a woman hospitalized in Miami Gardens after her son-in-law shot her inside the home, a man killed by a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputy after a 911 call about domestic violence involving a husband and wife, and a man was arrested after allegedly stabbing Broward Health nurse and sent her daughter to the hospital.

