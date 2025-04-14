MIAMI (WSVN) - An apparent murder-suicide in Miami has left a man and a woman dead, police said.

Around 8 a.m. Monday, City of Miami Police were dispatched to Del Toro Insurance located at 42 Northwest 27th Avenue regrading a person being shot.

Upon arrival, police said they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot apparent wounds inside the office building.

“It appears that the male may have been the shooter in this case,” said Miami Police Capt. Freddie Cruz.

Both individuals died at the scene.

Investigators said they don’t believe the storefront was open to the public at the time of the shooting, but that information is preliminary and subject to change.

7News spoke to people inside the building who said they didn’t hear when the shots were fired and they weren’t privy to the incident until officers told them to evacuate the building.

One of those people inside the building was Maria, whom was attending a class when officers told everyone to leave the premises.

“Everyone out of the building,” said Maria. “My class is like eight to 12. When I come, I don’t see nothing. I don’t hear the shots or nothing, only what I see is the police in here [saying] ‘everyone out the building’.

Maria said she’s shaken by the news and its made her reflect on her life and loved ones.

“I’m sorry for the people,” said Maria. “I feel so bad. I have five children and 10 grandchildren and you’re thinking about your family.”

Employees of the insurance agency were seen consoling each other outside of the work office as their place of work turned into a crime scene.

The relationship between the man and the woman, along with their identities were not immediately available.

“That is unconfirmed what their relationship is to the business but you know there is obviously some association with the business. One of them might have worked here,” said Cruz.

Investigators did confirm that the woman is in her 30s’ while the man is in his 50s’.

Homicide Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.