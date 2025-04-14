MIAMI (WSVN) - An apparent murder-suicide in Miami has left a man and a woman dead, police say.

Around 8 a.m. Monday, Miami Police were dispatched to 42 Northwest 27th Avenue regrading a person being shot. There, police said, they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot apparent wounds.

Both individuals died at the scene.

Homicide Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

