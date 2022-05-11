SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A deadly crash in South Miami-Dade has claimed the lives of two people.

Before 4 p.m., Wednesday, Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a crash on U.S. 1 southbound, north of mile marker 122 in South Miami-Dade.

#TrafficAlert:



US1 is currently shutdown between Miami-Dade & Monroe County in the area of mile marker 124.



Troopers are on scene investigating a double-fatal traffic crash.



All traffic is being diverted onto Card Sound Rd. pic.twitter.com/4WVgk1bFUU — FHP Miami (@FHPMiami) May 11, 2022

Three vehicles are said to be involved, two cars and one truck.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred in the southbound lanes of U.S. 1, in the area of mile marker 124. A brown Chevy sedan was travelling against traffic by going north in the southbound lanes. The Chevy then collided head-on into a silver Toyota pickup truck.

Both of the drivers, who are said to be two men, died on the scene.

The third victim was rushed to the hospital.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where one of the bodies was seen covered by a yellow tarp, and it seems as if one of the vehicles collided into the barrier, which divided the north and southbound lanes.

The crash is under investigation.

U.S. 1 has been completely shut down, so drivers are urged to avoid the area.

All traffic is being diverted onto Card Sound Road.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.