NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police responded to shots fired at a car in the street with several people inside, Tuesday night.

On Wednesday morning, around 5 a.m., the Miami-Dade Police Department was gathered at the scene near the 500th block of 151st Street as they continued to investigate.

The shooting happened near Biscayne Gardens Elementary around 10 p.m., Tuesday.

According to police, four people were inside the vehicle when someone opened fire on them and struck two people: an adult male victim, and a juvenile.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital where they later died from their injuries.

A crash resulted possibly during or after the shooting where another innocent driver was involved and they are now a witness to the incident, police said.

“There’s a white sedan and a black SUV, Investigators are still trying to determine exactly how that happened or coincided with the shooting,” said a police officer.

Authorities have not identified the victims and have not made any arrests.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.