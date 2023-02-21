MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - At least two people died and three are injured in a fire in Medley.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene at 11350 NW South River Drive before 9 a.m., Tuesday.

When the fire started, smoke could be seen from Broward County.

Multiple vehicles were on fire, including what appeared to be a fuel carrier. The fire was reportedly caused by a spark when workers were using acetylene for welding.

#MDFR is on scene of a fire at 11350 NW S River Drive. Media staging area will be at NW 97 Avenue & NW South River Drive. pic.twitter.com/Qnqxx0rJ3w — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) February 21, 2023

Once fire officials controlled the flames, video footage showed a truck half burned.

Two people were confirmed dead on the scene.

A fourth victim will be transported to Palmetto General Hospital for minor burns.

Roads were closed off as firefighters extinguished the blaze but have been reopened.

Florida Power and Light was called to the scene due to downed power lines.

