SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people died in a second-alarm house fire in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, officials said.

The blaze broke out just after 9:30 a.m., Friday at a home near Southwest 67th Drive and 108th Avenue, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Firefighters found the two victims inside the home. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to fire officials, there was more than one point of ignition and it appears the people living inside the home were hoarders, making it a more hazardous and flammable condition.

For this reason, the fire was upgraded to a second alarm fire, which essentially dispatches more fire units to the fire fight.

While crews were able to knock down the fire within a matter of minutes, the shutters on the home made it more difficult to ventilate the structure.

In all outwards appearance, the structure is a single-family home, however the house has been sectioned off inside and converted into several efficiencies which may have been done illegally.

Most noticeably, investigators were seen going in and out the home, retrieving weapons from the inside and laying them out on the lawn.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene where it apparent rifle cases and a cross bow lined the lawn.

Deputies with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office are on scene and assisting the fire department with their investigation.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

