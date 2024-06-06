SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people are dead after an overnight shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade, prompting a police investigation that continued into Thursday morning.

Just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Miami-Dade Police officers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the area of Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 113th Avenue following a reported shooting.

Although it remains unclear what exactly led up to this incident, a crash was also evident at the scene. A silver Mercedes with deployed airbags was found riddled with bullet holes, as officers surrounded the crime scene.

“This is wild,” said Mark Harris, a member of the Black and White Coalition.

Live video footage showed the vehicle, which appeared to have two people were inside at the time of the shooting.

Investigators also surrounded a downed utility pole at the scene, where the car came to a crashing stop. One person who arrived at the scene appeared distraught after discovering what happened to their loved one.

“I think that it’s a lot of immaturity. They don’t realize the devastation that they’re doing to the family. It’s devastating, it’s devastating, someone going home, someone this morning grieving. Two family members get shot over nothing,” said Harris.

The Miami-Dade Police Department Homicide Bureau has taken over this investigation.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.