HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were fatally shot at a Hialeah apartment complex.

Hialeah Police officers responded to the 2500 block of West 67th Place on Thursday afternoon.

Upon arrival, officials say two adults were found dead.

Details on the circumstances around the shooting remains unclear.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.