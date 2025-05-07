MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people are dead after a fire broke out in a Miami Gardens home, family members say.

Video captured the flames engulfing the home at 2001 Northwest 185th Terrace early Wednesday morning as Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded, blocking off the area and combating the blaze from all angles.

One neighbor, who told 7News she heard the loud explosion, was seen using a hose to attempt to put out parts of the fire that came onto her home.

“I just heard a booming sound,” Vanessa Wilcox, a neighbor, told 7News. “Like it was a bomb that went off. Real loud, and then it was a small sound, and I’m like saying, ‘What’s that? What’s that’? And my daughter-in-law is saying, ‘Is something happening in the back?’ So I ran and looked out the side of the glass door and saw the fire. Oh my God.”

Vanessa says she is also looking for her dog, a Cane Corso puppy, that escaped from her backyard in the chaos.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where responding fire crews were seen searching the smoldering home for hotspots.

The smell of propane was reportedly noticed in the back of the house.

Neighbors said they believe two people lived inside the home at the time. According to a family member, those residents did not survive the fire.

The fire has since been placed under control, according to officials.

The roof of the building, however, has collapsed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

