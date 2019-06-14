2 dead after car plunges off overpass in North Miami-Dade

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people are dead after a car plunged off an overpass in North Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol units responded to the deadly crash along southbound I-95 at the Golden Glades Interchange, at around 4 a.m., Friday.

Cellphone video sent to 7News showed the car upside down and on fire.

A highway sign hanging from the overpass was visibly damaged.

“When I hear the crash, it sound like a boom,” said Orlando Cabrera, who witnessed the crash, “because it’s from the second floor to the floor. Automatically it started to fire. I helped the guy to remove him to the outside.”

7News cameras captured two bodies on the road covered with tarps.

The medical examiner arrived at the scene just before 6 a.m. and removed the bodies.

Crews will now spend much of their time cleaning up debris and ensuring the damaged highway sign won’t collapse.

FHP shut down the on-ramp from eastbound Palmetto Expressway, U.S. 441 and the Florida Turnpike.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

