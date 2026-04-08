DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people died following a traffic crash in Doral.

According to Doral Police, officers responded to reports of a traffic crash at approximately 6:06 p.m. in the area of Northwest 87th Avenue and 54th Street on Tuesday.

Preliminary information from detectives shows a sedan was traveling southbound on Northwest 87th Avenue when it veered off the roadway and struck a pole.

The vehicle subsequently became engulfed in flames.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene, extinguishing the fire and pronouncing two occupants inside the vehicle as deceased.

7News cameras captured several young people at the scene, forming a large circle with interlocked arms, mourning the victims.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office’s Traffic Homicide Unit also responded to the scene and has taken over the investigation.

It remains unclear what led up to the crash.

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