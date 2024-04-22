SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have died after they were involved in what officials described as a boat accident in Biscayne Bay.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the accident in Elliot Key a two-vessel boating accident, Sunday night.

Paramedics airlifted both victims to Jackson South Medical Center, but they died as a result of their injuries, officials said.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, seven people were onboard a 51′ Azimut and another seven were on board a 17′ Key West in the South Biscayne Bay area when the collision occurred around 6:45 p.m.

Both vessels involved were brought to Black Point Marina in South Miami-Dade.

One person who witnessed the rescue spoke to 7News at the marina.

“I’m just shocked because we were having a hot volume day at work,” he recalled. “This is one of our good days, Sunday, here at Black Point Ocean Grill, and I come outside and I hear somebody say, ‘Hey, someone could have possibly died.’ I was just shocked because I didn’t think it would happen today — not even happen today. Wow, I hope they’re OK though!”

The U.S. Coast Guard told 7News that when they arrived at the scene, they rescued someone in the water.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials have taken over the investigation.

