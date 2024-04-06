DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire erupted at Doral’s City Place when a gunman shot and killed a security guard and wounded a City of Doral Police after an altercation at Martini Bar.

According to Police a fight broke out between patrons at Martini Bar early Saturday morning around 3:30 a.m. When a security guard intervened a subject produced a firearm, shot and killed the security guard.

Two City of Doral Police Officers were part of a security detail and immediately responded and engaged the gunman. During an exchange of gunfire one City of Doral Police Officer was struck, the gunman was killed and 6 innocent bystanders were injured.

According to Miami-Dade Police Detectice Zabaleta of the six gunshot victims two are in critical condition and four are in stable condition.

The City of Doral Police Officer received a gunshot wound to the lower extremity. Doral Police Chief Lopez said the injured police officer was a four year veteran and after being wounded applied a tourniquet to himself.

A total of 9 people were shot:

– Gunman shot and killed

– Security guard shot and killed

– City of Doral Police Officer shot

– 6 bystanders shot (1 female and 5 males)

According to officials there are three active investigations underway by multiple agencies. City of Doral Police will continue to investigate the original altercation. Miami-Dade Police is conducting a homicide investigation. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the officer involved shooting.

