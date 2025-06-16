MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are investigating a shooting that spanned between two locations, leaving one person dead and three hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

A ShotSpotter alert notified the authorities of the shooting, prompting a swift response to the area of Northwest Second Avenue and 62nd Street just after 12a.m. Monday.

At the scene, officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to Jackson Memorial Trauma, where he later died.

7NewsDrone Force, provided a bird’s eye view of the crime scene which showed a blue Honda parked in the roadway with more than a dozen evidence marks surrounding it.

The sound of the rapid gunfire sent shock waves throughout the community in the wee hours of the morning.

“Yea, like over 20 rounds. I ran in the house and got down on the floor and called police,” said a woman.

Crime Scene investigators spent the morning combing for clues and trying to figure out what led up to the fatal shooting.

Throughout the preliminary investigation, a second person was located at Northwest Second Avenue and Northwest 56th Street. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

This scene was similar to the first, as a black BMW was seen abandoned in the road; it was pierced with several bullet holes and the windows and back windshield were shattered.

It appears as though the driver fled the initial scene, only making it around the corner, before stopping.

Drone footage showed the car being towed from the scene.

Officers said two additional victims suffering from gunshot wounds self-transported to the hospital.

The extent of the victims injuries and current conditions remain unknown.

Officials are working to determine whether the subject(s) is the deceased, among the victims, or remains at large. The circumstances surround this shooting remains under investigation.

“This is why we need our community to come forward. Anything you might’ve heard or seen take place in the area of Northwest Second Avenue and 62nd Street at around midnight is urged to come forward. We need to community’s assistance at this time to help detectives solve this case and locate the person or other invidulas that may have been involved,” said Public Information Ofc. Kiara Delva.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

