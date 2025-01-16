MIAMI (WSVN) - Police swarmed the streets of Downtown Miami after a suspect went on a violent rampage, attacking four people and killing two early Thursday morning.

The incident happened just before 7a.m., in the area of North Miami Avenue and 6th Street.

“There were several individuals that were attacked. All of them homeless,” said Miami Police Chief Manny Morales.

According to Miami Police, the 30-year-old suspect was armed with a stick.

Authorities said one person died at the scene, while three others were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where a second victim died and the others are listed in critical condition and stable condition.

Tents and body barriers covered the bodies of the two victims who lost their lives in this sudden attack.

One of the victims body was located near the Brightline Station, while another was found down the block on North Miami Avenue.

Near the crime scene, 7News’ cameras captured a bloody piece of wood with nails sticking out, likely the weapon the suspect used.

Officers spent the morning taking photos of the bloody aftermath of a gruesome morning all along 6th street.

Several Crime Scene Investigation vans parked in the area to collect the evidence left behind.

At this time, it’s unclear what prompted the attack but officers believe they have detained the suspect.

“After short foot pursuit the offender was taken into custody,” said Morales.

Police said the suspect doesn’t not a criminal history in the State of Florida but has a minor offenses in New York City.

The suspects’ identity have not been released and his living status is unknown.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.