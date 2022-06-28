NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have died after two vehicles crashed in North Bay Village.

North Bay Village Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the area of the 1300 block of Kennedy Causeway just before 9:30 p.m., Monday.

According to officials, two people have died on the scene.

One patient has been transported in critical condition to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Westbound lanes are currently shut down. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

