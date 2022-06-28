NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people died and one was transported to the hospital after two vehicles crashed in North Bay Village.

North Bay Village Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the area of the 1300 block of Kennedy Causeway just before 9:30 p.m., Monday.

The City of North Bay Village tweeted that another suspect is still on the run at 11:25 a.m., Tuesday.

The suspect from last evening's fatal car crash remains at large. If you have any information on the hit-and-run, please contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/WcTRqcGgx1 — North Bay Village Government (@NorthBayVillage) June 28, 2022

After the two cars collided with each other, one of the vehicles was engulfed in flames. Once the fire was put out, the charred vehicle could be seen with two yellow tarps on it.

Dashcam video showed the moment the cars collided with one another. Cellphone footage also showed the aftermath of the crash.

The latest surveillance showed a new angle of the car that sped by, following an explosion.

A couple that lives nearby the crash site believed they heard a knock from someone involved in the incident.

Brandon Menard asked who it was when they heard tapping on their back door from their second-floor apartment.

The man at the door announced himself to be Julius.

“I was like, ‘Julius? I don’t know any Julius,'” said Menard.

His girlfriend, Brenda Mirenda, watched the suspect outside their door from her bathroom window, just after 11 p.m.

“I see a silhouette of a man,” she said.

Menard said the stranger had money to spare and that he needed help. After, he grabbed his gun out of fear.

“I loaded it and cocked it because I don’t know if this guy was gonna start shooting,” said the male resident of the apartment.

The couple and another friend, who was also there, told him to go away.

He eventually did and they called the police.

They explained that the man was never caught, but he left behind stains of blood on their porch.

While still shaken up, the couple thought of those directly affected by the deadly accident.

“I send my prayers out to everyone who’s grieving,” said Mirenda.

According to officials, two people have died on the scene.

One patient was been transported in critical condition to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Police are now looking for the remaining suspect that intruded on the home of the couple.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this crash, call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS or Broward County CrimeStoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

