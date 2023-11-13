NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a triple shooting that left two people dead and a third person injured in North Miami.

North Miami Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the scene in the area of 12240 NE 5th Ave., Monday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where a white tarp covered at least two bodies.

Police Activity in the are of NE 123 Street and NE 5 Avenue. Please stay out of the area. There are no threats to the North Miami community. pic.twitter.com/I2QHrOHMyi — North Miami PD (@NorthMiamiPD) November 13, 2023

According to officials, they received a call that a man went to a backyard after claiming people were after him. The man then allegedly shot three people.

An air rescue helicopter was requested.

7News cameras rescue crews putting the third victim inside the helicopter, which will transport them to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The area has since been blocked by officials as they continue to investigate.

