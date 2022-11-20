MIAMI (WSVN) - Two people were killed and another was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Miami, police said.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident near Northwest 36th Street and 22nd Avenue, Saturday night.

Investigators said a man died at the scene and second victim succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital.

The third victim is listed in stable condition at Ryder Trauma Center.

The incident remains under investigation.

