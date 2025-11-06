HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were fatally shot and a third person was rushed to the hospital following a murder-suicide at a Hialeah apartment complex.

Hialeah Police officers responded to the 2500 block of West 67th Place on Thursday afternoon.

Officials said they got a call from a family member about the incident happening inside the apartment.

Upon arrival, officers tried making contact with those inside. When no one answered, they forced their way inside to discover two adults dead and another critically injured.

The injured female was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Detectives say they are investigating this as a domestic-related murder suicide.

The deceased are between 30 and 40 years of age, while the person rushed to the hospital is between 60 to 70 years old.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.