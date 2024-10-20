SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, leaving two dead, another on the run and a fourth in police custody, investigators said.

Miami-Dade Police units responded to the scene of the double shooting in the area of Southwest 213th Place and 240th Street, at around 5:10 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators said four men were involved in an argument that escalated and a gun was fired, striking two of them.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene and pronounced both victims dead.

A third man fled the scene before police arrived, and officers took the fourth man into custody to determine his involvement in the incident.

The MDPD Homicide Bureau continues to investigate the shooting.

If you have any information on this shooting or the whereabouts of the subject who remains on the run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

