NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of crooks have been caught on camera stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of appliances from a home under construction in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The theft happened at the home on the 8500 block of Northwest 172nd Street, at around 4:30 a.m., last Thursday.

Isael Prieto said he and his family were just about to move back into the house after renovations were completed when two men made themselves at home and stole pricey home appliances and fixtures.

“Basically, all of my new appliances, toilets and plumbing fixtures, everything was just here in the living room just ready to be just installed,” he said. “We were just in our final stages of renovating the property.”

The thieves are seen on the footage coming onto the property through the backyard. One man broke in through the bathroom window.

Prieto pointed to the double doors that were wide open and the Wi-Fi cables that were cut off.

“These doors were wide open here,” he said. “They disconnected these two cables up here and my Wi-Fi right here that had nothing to do with the cameras.”

The Prieto family was on vacation at the time of the robbery.

“When I come around to come inside, my doors open like this,” Pietro said. “You see then that they come out the front, they let each other in through the back, they open up the front door, and when they get here they run to the street, they come in a box truck, park it right in front of the front door. It’s gut-wrenching, I mean it’s… Me and my wife, we work really hard to provide and to just better our life and family, and then to have someone come in and rob you of everything you have, it’s a violating feeling.”

Prieto teared up knowing that it’s all gone.

His family was just about to move back into the home, and now the house is emptier than before.

He hopes someone recognizes the crooks’ faces.

“If anybody has any information, I mean, it just sucks when it’s so tied to home. That’s the really detrimental part,” Prieto said. “The material stuff can be replaced, but it’s more of the feeling of being invaded. Me and wife, we have a 3-year-old, and we just want to be safe and make the world better.”

If anyone recognizes the men in the video, you’re urged to call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.