MIAMI (WSVN) - Gunfire erupted near an apartment complex in Miami, sending two people to the hospital and triggering a search for the gunman responsible who, police said, is no stranger to at least one of the victims.

Area residents said they woke up to frightening sounds near the intersection of Northwest 11th Street and 24th Avenue, at around midnight on Thursday.

“It was like around five gunshots, and you could hear people screaming,” said area resident Joycie Cardenas. “This has never happened here, and it’s like the first time — I’ve lived here since I was born — and this has never happened.”

City of Miami Police said they received a call of a double shooting at around 12:40 a.m.

Upon arrival, responding officers located a male and a female suffering from a gunshot wounds to the torso.

“All units responding to the gunshots,” said a dispatcher in radio transmissions. “There’s only two patients; two rescues are needed.”

“It sounded like back to back, but then the last one took like three seconds after, and it was went like ‘pop,’ and that’s it. That’s where it ended,” said Cardenas.

Paramedics transported both victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center, where they remain in critical condition.

Police said the shots were fired as five people were gathered along the street.

“There was a group talking outside when the suspect in this case pulls out a firearm and shoots at them both,” said Miami Police Officer Michael Vega.

The shooter then fled the scene.

Officers spent hours canvassing the apartment complex nearby.

Although the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown, police said this appears to be a family feud, with the shooter related to one or both of the victims.

A woman who spoke with 7News said she doesn’t know any of the people involved, but her SUV took a bullet through the windshield.

“I don’t know. I don’t know what happened,” she said. “A lot of nervous; that’s it.”

Investigators said witnesses have identified the shooter. Now they just need to find him.

“We’re just telling him, come to the Miami Police Department, turn yourself in. Let’s talk and see what occurred,” said Vega.

Detectives said they are still trying to determine what led to the shooting, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

