NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men have reportedly been shot in an incident that occurred on Friday morning. Police said the shooting took place along Northwest 79th Street at Northwest Miami Court.

According to local law enforcement officials, both men have been transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition. Their identities have not been released at this time and no further details have been provided regarding their conditions.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing, and at this time, there is no information available about the shooter or shooters responsible for the attack.

