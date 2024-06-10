MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have demobilized two construction cranes in Miami Beach ahead of hurricane season.

7SkyForce flew over the Fontainebleau Hotel on Monday morning showing crews working on the cranes.

Officials said the process will occur in two phases to reinforce the cranes against possible hurricanes this year.

Phase one began Monday and will wrap up by Friday.

During phase one, two lanes will be closed on Collins Avenue between 41 and 44 streets. Lane closure will occur during the weekday between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m.

