HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two construction workers were injured on the job.

The incident happened in the area of West 18th Avenue, Thursday morning.

According to police, the workers fell 25 feet from a lift while working.

Both workers were airlifted to the hospital conscious and alert.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.