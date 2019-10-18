2 connected to Doral burglary in custody after foot chase in Pembroke Pines mall

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have apprehended two people connected to a burglary in Doral following a foot chase at the Shops at Pembroke Gardens.

According to Doral Police, officers had begun to follow the subjects earlier on Friday night.

After the duo noticed the officers, law enforcers requested help from Miami-Dade Police’s aviation unit.

Police followed the subjects all the way to the shopping plaza in Pembroke Pines, where the suspected burglars bailed from their car.

With some help from other police departments, officers were eventually able to locate and take the subjects into custody.

