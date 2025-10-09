MIAMI (WSVN) - Two City of Miami Police officers were taken to the hospital after they came under fire, leading officers to take a man into custody and contain another person within a large perimeter.

Miami Police units responded to a ShotSpotter alert, concerning multiple rounds fiored from a high-powered rifle, along the 1400 block of Northwest 26th Street, at around 7:45 a.m., Thursday.

Responding officers arrived to find a male and female Miami Police officers suffering from gunshot wounds to the legs.

The victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center by other officers.

7News cameras captured the female officer limping and being supported by detectives walking alongside her into the hospital. Both victims are expected to be OK.

Back the scene, officers established a perimeter between Northwest 10th and 16th avenues, near 26th Street. Aerial video taken by 7Skyforce shows the massive deployment of units, with several officers seen with their rifles drawn circling the area.

Just before 9 a.m. police confirmed they took one suspect into custody and have another contained in the perimeter. They said the suspect who was detained alerted them that he was coming back to the scene, which is when he was apprehended.

7News cameras captured the man in handcuffs, seen wearing a white tank top and dark colored pants, as he was placed in the back of a police cruiser.

Residents are urged to stay indoors until the investigation concludes. Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

