MIAMI (WSVN) - Two City of Miami Police officers were taken to the hospital after they came under fire, leading officers to take a man into custody and contain another person within a large perimeter.

Miami Police units responded to a ShotSpotter alert, concerning multiple rounds fired from a high-powered rifle, along the 1400 block of Northwest 26th Street, at around 7:45 a.m., Thursday.

Responding officers arrived to find a male and female Miami Police officers suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the officers was shot in the knee and the other was shot in the ankle.

The victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center by other officers.

7News cameras captured the female officer limping and being supported by detectives walking alongside her into the hospital. Both victims are expected to be OK.

According to Miami Police Chief Manuel A. Morales, units were initially dispatched the area of 15th Avenue and 26th Street in reference to an apparent abandoned vehicle in the middle of the intersection, which prompted the officers to call a tow truck to remove the vehicle.

A short time later, the officers realized the vehicle riddled with bullets, and that’s when they came under fire.

Detectives said the officers did not return fire. Instead, they immediately sought cover before they were transported to Jackson.

“Thank God they are both in stable condition. They are both in stable conditions, they are in good spirits,” said Morales. “I went to the hospital, and I spoke with both of them, incredibly calm. I am absolutely proud of the officers that were on the scene — the calmness on the radio, their professionalism at the time this incident took place is commendable,” said Morales.

Back the scene, officers established a perimeter between Northwest 10th and 16th avenues, near 26th Street. Aerial video taken by 7Skyforce shows the massive deployment of units, with several officers seen with their rifles drawn circling the area.

Just before 9 a.m., police confirmed they took one suspect into custody and have another contained in the perimeter. They said the suspect who was detained alerted them that he was coming back to the scene, which is when he was apprehended.

7News cameras captured the man in handcuffs, seen wearing a white tank top and dark colored pants, as he was placed in the back of a police cruiser. He appears to be cooperating with officers as he was later seen in conversation with them.

Officials said the shooter, who is familiar to them, is barricaded inside a house between 14th and 15th avenues.

SWAT teams and tactical units have attempted to communicate with the suspect to no avail.

At one point, the shooter exited the residence, and there was an exchange of gunfire. It appears no one was struck by the gunfire.

In order to maintain the integrity of the investigation, the authorities will not be releasing the suspect’s identity at this time.

Residents are urged to stay indoors until the investigation concludes. Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

