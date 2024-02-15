MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police responded to an elementary school in Northwest Miami-Dade after two children were reportedly struck by a vehicle.

Miami-Dade Police Department officers were at the scene around 7:30 a.m. Thursday at Biscayne Gardens Elementary School, located at 560 NW 151st St.

Live video footage showed the air rescue helicopter en-route to the school. One person was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, but their condition is unknown.

According to authorities, the car that struck the children remained on the scene.

Law enforcement are still investigating this incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

