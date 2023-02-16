WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two children were transported to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on the Dolphin Expressway.

The crash involved multiple vehicles, including a school bus, on the westbound lanes of the 836 just before Northwest 107th Avenue around 2 p.m.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, 50 people were on the bus at the time of the crash. One of the children was transported to HCA Kendall Hospital.

The students and staff were all from Pinecrest North Preparatory Charter School. The others onboard are said to be OK and another school bus is expected to arrive at the scene to take everyone back to campus.

As a result of the crash, there is heavy traffic in the westbound lanes. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

