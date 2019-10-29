2 children hospitalized after rollover crash in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A rollover crash in Miami has sent two young children to the hospital.

According to officials, a car overturned near Northwest 49th Street and Eighth Avenue, just before 8 a.m., Tuesday.

One witness said one of the cars slammed into the other.

The children were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Officials are investigating the cause of the crash.

