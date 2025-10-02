FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Two children were airlifted to the hospital after a car crashed into a pedestrian in Florida City.

Paramedics with the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida City Police responded to the 400 block of Northwest 14th Street on Thursday afternoon.

The circumstances around the incident remains unclear.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, capturing officers on scene in the residential area. A motorbike and a car were seen being towed away.

The children were taken to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital. Their condition remains unclear.

