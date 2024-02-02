NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police confirmed that two children, aged 3 and 4, have died following a medical emergency in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Around 2 a.m. Friday, Miami-Dade Police Department officers responded to an emergency call involving two children near the off-ramp of Interstate 95 onto the Florida Turnpike extension or State-Road 826, leading to closures in the area as their investigation unfolded.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two children in the back seat of a white SUV.

“There was an unresponsive child and shortly after that, another call was received that another juvenile was unresponsive,” said a Miami-Dade Police Detective Andre Martin.

“Two children in cardiac arrest. One person is performing CPR on one child,” said one woman on dispatcher radio.

Officials said a woman was found at the scene and she jumped over the railing of the on-ramp, landing on the train tracks below.

Another dispatcher said, “The mom jumped off the highway onto the train tracks under right where we are.”

The details discussed among emergency personnel, was confirmed by Martin around 7:30 a.m.

The children were transported to a nearby hospital and, despite medical effort, they were pronounced deceased. The woman, who was the driver of the vehicle where the children were found, was transported to Aventura Hospital where she is in critical condition.

The relationship between the woman and the two children remains unknown.

As a result of this investigation, the ramp from North I-95 to Florida Turnpike North and the westbound Palmetto Expressway is closed off to traffic. Additionally, the investigation into the incident involves the train tacks underneath, affecting operations of the First Tri-Rail trains.

Miami-Dade Police officers and Florida Highway Patrol deputies are working together to investigate the incident.

