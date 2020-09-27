2 caught on camera vandalizing political sign outside Miami business

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida business owner caught sight of two people vandalizing his political sign on camera.

The vandalism happened at Lighting Paradise on the 5400 block of Southwest 8th Street, shortly before 10 p.m., Tuesday.

Store owner Andres Cabo says he’s been in business for 30 years and it’s the first time something like this happens.

“It’s unusual to have somebody — because I’ve been doing this every election cycle for nearly 30 years, and it’s unusual for have somebody on the property and deface the signs and vandalize them. It’s really, totally unnecessary. It’s really not the American way,” said Cabo.

Cabo said he’s disheartened that some people in the community feel the need to do this.

He said we should all tolerate the views of others.

“Like President Trump or don’t like President Trump, we should all have the freedom to express ourselves. It’s not only constitutional, but it’s our God-given right. We are all Americans,” said Cabo.

Surveillance cameras show two people approach the back of the sign and appear to try and cut the straps holding it up.

When that doesn’t work, one of them takes a spray can and runs to the front of the sign to mark it.

The other individual keeps watch. Then the pair sprints away from the scene.

“I think the division has become too passionate. We can always agree to disagree. That’s the American way. I think the definition of politics is literally having to be able to discuss and debate without any violence or doing anything illegal,” said Cabo.

Cabo said he’s also had some disrespectful people leave messages by phone and online regarding his sign.

“We have also received, unfortunately, some hate emails and calls and so on, but at the same time our family has enjoyed support at the same time,” said Cabo.

Cabo has a message for the people that vandalized his sign.

“We should all tolerate our free will of expression and different thoughts. That’s what makes this country unique and special. That’s why millions of people literally risk their lives to come and live here and be able to grab on to the American Dream,” said Cabo.

Cabo said he is free to express his opinion and hopes these individuals become more tolerant and respectful.

