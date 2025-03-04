MIAMI (WSVN) - Two cats have died and several birds are missing after an elderly woman’s duplex erupted into flames in Miami.

Miami Fire Rescue was dispatched to the duplex located along 8th Street and Southwest 14th Avenue Monday night.

The elderly woman was seen yelling for “help” from a balcony. She was eventually rescued by firefighters.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Several pets were also inside the home at the time of the fire. Crews were able to save two dogs and give them oxygen, but two cats did not survive and several birds are missing.

The American Red Cross is assisting the helping the woman during this difficult time.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.