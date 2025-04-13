MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a violent crash that took place overnight in Miami Gardens.

Cameras captured both vehicles involved with extensive damage in the area of Northwest 183rd Street and Ninth Avenue, early Sunday morning.

As of Sunday evening, there is no word from police about the conditions of the drivers involved, as they continue their investigation.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.