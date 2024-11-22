CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents in a Coral Gables neighborhood are without power Friday morning after a power line snapped and fell on top of two cars, sparking a fire.

The cars caught on fire around 6:00a.m. near Ferdinand Street off Southwest 57th Avenue.

Officials said a live wire snapped and fell on top of them .

Coral Gables Fire Rescue and crews from Florida Power and Light company both arrived on scene, ultimately making a split-second decision to shutdown the power grid to prevent the fire from spreading any further.

People were inside the home at the time of the fire but no one was hurt and only a portion of the garage was impacted by the flames.

7News spoke with the homeowner who said it was terrifying to watch the flames burn but she’s grateful for the fire department’s swift actions.

According to the homeowner, the same thing happened about a year ago.

“But it’s kind of scary because the last time it happened in the middle of the night too and your sleeping. I mean my husband got up to get an Aspirin. That’s how he was able to see what was going on,” she said.

Although grateful for their lives, the owners are pretty devastated about their cars because they are limited edition.

The cars were a Honda and an Infinity that only had about 2,000 miles on them.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed the severely damaged cars covered in foam with smoke rising from the hot-spots.

Although crews were able to contain the fire, the department said it’s not a common occurrence for a power line to snap and FPL will be investigating further.

According to FPL, nearly 1,400 customers in this area do not have power, but linemen are on scene and working to restore the power.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

