2 California passengers arrested after fighting with American Airlines gate member at MIA

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Two California passengers have been arrested after they were caught on camera Sunday fighting with an American Airlines gate member at Miami International Airport.

According to police and the airline, the couple wanted to board the plane bound for Los Angeles, but they were told they couldn’t get on board, not because they weren’t wearing masks, but because they weren’t wearing shoes.

Cellphone footage showed the woman getting upset with the gate member and jumping on the counter, according to police and the airline, in an attempt to strike the employee.

Miami-Dade Police officers were called to the airport and the chaos spilled outside.

Another cellphone video showed officers trying to arrest the pair, who they said were drunk and unruly, outside of the terminal.

Police said they resisted, and that’s when the man, Manuel Artega, wrapped his arm around the neck of the woman he was with, Brittany Mohamadi.

Police said Artega would let go and began kicking the officer, causing another officer to do a leg sweep on him to get them both under control before taking them into custody.

Artega, 26, is charged with disorderly conduct, battery on a police officer, resisting arrest with violence and resisting arrest without violence, while Mohamadi, 23, is charged with disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer without violence.

