MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two big birds are on the mend and back in the wild.

A pair of brown pelicans have been released in Miami Beach after they were rehabilitated at Pelican Harbor Seabird Station.

They tasted freedom again along 72nd and Collins, Tuesday.

One of the pelicans was diagnosed with botulism and had a hook in its stomach. The other had a torn pouch that has now healed.

Kids from the North Shore Youth Center were on hand as the birds took flight.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.