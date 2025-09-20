MIAMI (WSVN) - A special celebration for the biggest heroes — children facing some tough health battles — was held at a Miami hospital, thanks to some local first responders, and among those being recognized were two young survivors of a deadly holiday boat explosion.

The Second Annual Heroes Parade took place at Holtz Children’s Hospital, Friday morning.

The event have an opportunity to these heroic patients to be side-by-side with some everyday superheroes.

“To be able to look forward for an opportunity to get outside, to see other kids going through similar experiences, gives them the inspiration to participate in therapies throughout the week and gives them something to look forward to,” said Kim Juanico, Pediatric Palliative Care Nurse Coordinator at Holtz Children’s Hospital.

The Heroes Parade celebrates pediatric patients’ strength and courage in recovery — with a parade of cars from City of Miami Fire REscue, Miami Beach Police and other agencies.

“You know, it’s so important. These children are so brave, the courage they have, dealing with these illnesses, it’s wonderful to have a day to bring awareness to what they’re going through and what they’re doing,” said Miami Fire Rescue Assistant Fire Chief Adrian Plasencia.

Although the event began in observance of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, every patient gets their time in the spotlight, no matter what battle they may be facing.

Attending this year’s parade was the Rivera family. Cassandra Rivera was out on the water with her husband, two sons and a group of people for Memorial Day in Fort Lauderdale when the boat they were on suddenly exploded.

One man died, and 11 others were hurt, including Cassandra’s sons, ages 5 and 7. The boys suffered serious burns and were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital…

“We were recently discharged, but we spent the last 95 days here since our last boat explosion,” said Cassandra.

At the hospital, the young siblings had a long yet remarkable road to recovery.

“[One of my sons] is a whole different kid. He’s himself again, he’s not stuck between four walls that aren’t his,” said Cassandra. “They took care of me as well, as a personal burn survivor myself. My husband was burnt as well.”

Now this family is just grateful to have survived the horrific accident, and thankful for events like this parade recognize the bravery of even their youngest of patients.

“It’s bittersweet, to be honest, to be able to walk and not be in the hospital doors, but being here as like an outpatient,” said Cassandra.

