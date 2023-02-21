SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after two teenagers were shot in the West Perrine area of Southwest Miami-Dade.

Around 9 p.m., Miami-Dade police officers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene at the 1700th block of Homestead Avenue where they found two victims shot.

Officials said a ShotSpotter Alert notified authorities of several dozen rounds fired in the area.

Police said the victims are brothers; a 16-year-old and a 19-year-old.

The 19-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital and was seen fully conscious while he got on the stretcher, talking on the phone.

His brother refused treatment and was uncooperative with police officers as he has been in trouble with the law in the past.

“The 16-year-old has two outstanding warrants,” said Miami-Dade Police Department Detective Alvaro Zabaleta. “One of them is for battery with a firearm and the second one is possession of a firearm with a minor. Once he is released from medical care at the hospital, then he will be taken into custody for the two outstanding warrants.”

As the investigation continues in the search for the shooter, police are asking for the public’s help.

