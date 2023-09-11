SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting at an abandoned house in Southwest Miami-Dade has led to the deaths of two individuals. The Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD), Homicide Bureau, is actively seeking the community’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspect(s) responsible for this heinous crime.

On Saturday, at approximately 5:22 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire at 10214 SW 175 St. When law enforcement arrived, they found the bodies of the two brothers, later identified as 19-year-old Alexis Martinez Marquez and 16-year-old Osvaldo Martinez Marquez, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel who arrived at the scene confirmed the fatalities.

While investigators remain without any information regarding the subject(s) responsible for this tragedy. The MDPD Homicide Bureau is urging the community to come forward with any information related to the incident, including the identity and whereabouts of the suspect(s).

Those with information are encouraged to contact the MDPD Homicide Bureau at (305) 471-2400. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

The investigation into this devastating event is currently ongoing as authorities work to piece together the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

