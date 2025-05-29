MIAMI (WSVN) - Days after a Memorial Day boat explosion in Fort Lauderdale, two boys are facing a long road to recovery.

The children, ages 5 and 7, remain in serious condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center with large portions of their bodies burned. Now their loved ones are asking for prayers.

Sylvia Rivera, the boys’ grandmother, spoke with 7News outside the hospital on Thursday.

“The older one, the 7-year-old, took the brunt of the hit. He’s – 80% of his body is burned, and the little one is 40% of his body is burned,”she said.

Rivera said her grandchildren could be in the hospital for at least four months.

“It’s very traumatic, it’s been very hard. Eating is hard, so, I mean, it’s not easy,” she said. “We’re trying to do the best we can as a family, you know. We have a lot of support, so that’s a good thing.”

The two boys were among the 11 people hurt in Monday’s explosive accident along the Intracoastal Waterway. Good Samaritans rushed to help until first responders arrived.

A total of 10 victims were rushed to Ryder Trauma Center, including the children’s mother. According to family, she remains in in the intensive care unit but is doing well.

“It’s very difficult. I just need people, if they could just pray for our grandbabies, pray for their well-being, for their healing, that they can be out of here sooner than what the doctors are expecting,” said Rivera.

The father of the two boys also suffered burns.

There is GoFundMe set up for the family to help with the children’s care and recovery. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

