SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed two teenage boys to the hospital after, police said, they came under fire in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting on Southwest 211th Street and 120th Avenue in the Goulds section, just after 3:35 p.m., Saturday.

Investigators said the 14- and 15-year old victims were walking when a car pulled up beside them and someone inside opened fire.

Paramedics airlifted both teens to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, where they are listed in critical condition.

Detectives said the motive behind the shooting remains unclear as of Saturday night. They did not provide any details about a possible shooter, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting or the whereabouts of the subject or subjects, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.